Biden-Harris Administration awards $25M for I-64 widening project

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $25 million in funding for the I-64 widening project in New Kent County.

This money will help add a third lane, widen shoulders, add rumble strips, and add wider and flatter clear zones in each direction in a 10-mile portion from Bottoms Bridge to Courthouse Road.

The announcement comes one day after VDOT announced the first phase of the project is getting ready to begin.

