5 teams interested in City Center redevelopment project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Five development teams are interested in replacing the Richmond Coliseum.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, was the deadline to submit a “request for interest” in the city center redevelopment project, which includes new housing and retail space and a long-sought hotel to support the convention center.

Richmond received the following teams who expressed their interest:

Capstone Development, LLC

City Center Gateway Partners

Lincoln Property Company

Richmond Community Development Partners

Sterling Bilder, LLC

The City Center Evaluation Panel (“Evaluation Panel”) will assess each team’s submitted proposal based on the evaluation criteria, including:

Development team qualifications – financial capability, years of experience, diversity of the team

Experience with urban mixed-use projects – experience with urban mixed-use redevelopment projects and proven capacity to deliver project requirements

Equitable development benefits – employment opportunities, affordable housing, sustainability and resiliency

Project understanding – a solid understanding of accomplishing the city’s goals

Financing approach – having provided a financing approach that minimizes public investment.

The city will now review the applications, but they’re expected to pick which groups will move forward until next winter.

