5 men from Central Va. among 6 arrested in ‘online chatting operation’

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Six men were arrested last Thursday after an online chatting operation, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Chesterfield Police says five of those men were from the Central Virginia area:

  • Marvin T. Johnson, 38, Chesterfield: One count of possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and frequenting a bawdy place
  • Benjamin H. Jones, 30, Richmond: Issued a summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place
  • Gerrell A. Keen, 39, Richmond: Issued a summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place
  • Sean M. Moore, 34, Henrico: Issued a summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place
  • Bruce W. Rideout, 63, Chesterfield: Issued a summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

According to Chesterfield Police, the charges come after detectives worked an undercover operation targeting those soliciting sex from adults through various online platforms.

During the operation, the suspects communicated with people they believed to be offering sexual services in exchange for payment - and arranged to meet them at an undisclosed location.

When the suspects arrived at the location, they were met by police and arrested.

