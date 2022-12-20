Walnut Hill becomes 8th historical district in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg’s Walnut Hill district is now the eighth historic district in the city following a vote from the Board of Historic Resources and the State Review Board.

The designation means that homeowners can now put up historical designation plaques on the approximately 500 dwellings within the district and can utilize state and federal tax credits to help restore their homes.

Walnut Hill resident Marcus Squire believes bringing more attention to Walnut Hill will help elevate the entire city.

“I would see structures outside of Walnut Hill that was in other historical districts, and I thought, why not my community?” Squire said. “This designation will be able to help owners and business owners come to the community to renovate these homes, which are blighted and abandoned in Walnut Hill. It’s going to elevate this part of Petersburg and all of Petersburg as well.”

Squire says The Board of Historic Resources and the State Review Board voted on the designation earlier this month after more than five years of grassroots effort from the district’s residents, the Petersburg historical society, and others holding meetings to drum up support.

“We all teamed up together, and we got the historical survey done for the neighborhood, which was honestly the most expensive part,” Squire said.

That architectural survey was possible with $47,000 from the grant-making organization, The Cameron Foundation.

“This is the first time that the district recognized an early 20th-century neighborhood like Walnut Hill, so we feel it’s important to recognize those later districts that really have an interesting and eclectic mix of architectural styles,” foundation president Todd Graham said. “It will certainly be an asset to the city of Petersburg.”

Part of the benefit of the historic designation comes from the financial incentive to renovate and maintain homes. The title means homeowners and businesses can benefit from tax credits for approved home improvements.

“It not only gives the area prestige and notoriety, it also enables homeowners and business owners to apply for federal tax credits to renovate some of these structures,” Squire said. “You have to reach a minimum threshold of about $5000 in renovations on your home, and these tax incentives can go towards anything that would make it home inhabitable such as plumbing, HVAC, heating, air conditioning, roof repairs, window repairs,” Squire said. "

Squire says regular homeowners would be eligible for up to 20 percent in tax credits while businesses could receive up to 25 percent.

Those credits could also be put toward the area’s vacant homes. In order to get the tax credits on those renovations, all home improvements must first be approved by the Department of Historic Resources.

The district is also being reviewed to be put in the National Register of Historic Places. Squire says they’re expecting that approval sometime next month.

