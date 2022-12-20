Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies

Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall.

“We are obligated as legislators to protect the rights and the well-being of all of our students, including those who are transgender,” said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, who along with other Democrats challenged the Youngkin guidelines. “Virginia absolutely can create a welcoming and inclusive and safe environment for all and do so respecting the law as we set forward.”

Republicans, however, pushed back against the move.

“What about the other student who’s not transgender, who is not comfortable in those environments?” asked Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield.

Youngkin campaigned on parental rights, and this September his administration released revised policies for transgender students that require parental approval for any changes to students’ “names, nicknames, and/or pronouns” and direct schools to keep parents “informed about their children’s well-being.”

