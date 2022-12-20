Virginia relaunches campaign to deter drunk driving this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Formally known as “Checkpoint Strikeforce” Virginia has relaunched the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to prevent drunk driving this holiday season.

In the Commonwealth between Thanksgiving 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022, 445 Virginians were injured and 13 Virginians lost their lives because of alcohol-related crashes.

“The research is clear: the winter holidays are one of the most dangerous times of the year due to alcohol-related crashes. It’s crucial that everyone does their part to keep themselves and their families safe this holiday season by making a plan for a sober ride home if your festivities include alcohol,” said Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Linda Ford. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is proud to continue our collaboration with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to stop these tragedies at the source.”

Virginia’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign has been considered an enforcement effort aimed at preventing impaired driving through awareness and an increased police presence.

Since the campaign’s launch in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased by 40%, fatalities have decreased by more than 30%, and injury reports have been cut in half. Last year in Virginia, over a fourth of all traffic fatalities involved alcohol, representing nearly a 10% decrease from 2020.

Virginia State Police will begin to monitor roads starting Friday, December 23 through Monday, January 2 at midnight as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program aimed at reducing traffic crashes, fatalities, injuries, and speeding caused by impaired driving.

In addition to the help from state police, at least 120 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign starting Wednesday, December 14 through New Year’s Day.

Law enforcement officers will be conducting 536 individual saturation patrols and at least 95 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Virginian gets home safely to their families this holiday season,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is back to remind folks to celebrate responsibly and plan a safe ride home if they’ve been drinking.”

