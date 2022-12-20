Angel Tree
Virginia probes hiring of trooper who killed teen’s family

Virginia State Police said Austin Lee Edwards was a trooper for nearly 10 months until he...
Virginia State Police said Austin Lee Edwards was a trooper for nearly 10 months until he resigned to take a job with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.(Source; Virginia State Police | Virginia State Police)
By The Associated Press and Denise Lavoie
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Office of the State Inspector General is investigating the state police hiring of a man who drove across the country, kidnapped a 15-year-old California girl and killed her mother and grandparents.

Virginia State Police initially said they found no warning signs about Austin Lee Edwards during a background check. But in the weeks since Edwards went on a rampage in Riverside, California, it’s become clear state police missed red flags about Edwards’ mental health that were in plain sight before he was hired in 2021.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called on the state inspector general to do a full investigation.

