Tavorise Marks to file lawsuit against VA Democrats over primary election

By Emily Yinger
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Democrats in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District will cast their ballots on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for who they want to see represent their party in February’s special election.

Candidate Tavorise Marks confirmed to NBC12 that he planned to file a lawsuit against the Virginia Democratic Party.

According to The Richmond Times Dispatch, Marks accuses the party of suppressing voter turnout by holding their primary on a Tuesday and limiting the number of voting sites. Virginia Democrats wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit and said that they don’t discuss legal proceedings.

“The 4th Congressional District Democratic committee from the very beginning is running the most fair, open and transparent process as possible given the timeline implemented by the governor,” said Liam Watson who is the Interim Press Secretary for the Virginia Democratic Committee.

Four candidates are running in Tuesday’s firehouse primary. They are State Senators Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrisey, former Delegate Joseph Preston and founder of Commonwealth Equal Tavorise Marks. The Democratic Party said they decided to use the firehouse primary method because they thought it was the most efficient.

”The firehouse primary allows for the least amount of burden on the voter because they can just come in and vote at any of these locations instead of having to come in and wait and vote with everyone assembled,” explained Alexsis Rodgers who is the Chair of the 4th Congressional District Democratic Committee.

Firehouse primaries are typically used for any special elections that happen outside of a November general election. The name comes from the fact that they were previously held in public buildings like firehouses.

”In general in recent years democrats have really preferred a firehouse primary it’s the easiest and most open way for someone to come in and vote,” Rodgers said.

People registered to vote in the 4th District who are willing to sign a form stating that they’re a Democrat can vote in the primary tomorrow. You will need to show up to one of the 8 polling locations with a form of ID between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

