State police investigate after pursuit in Louisa ends in officer-involved shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a potential suspect was shot following a police pursuit in Louisa County.

On Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. Louisa County Sheriffs responded to a residence in an effort to locate a potential suspect wanted on a felony charge in Orange County.

When deputies arrived, they were advised that the alleged suspect was not there.

Police say the officers were leaving the residence when they saw the suspect running out of the home.

Deputies pursued, and as they attempted to make an arrest, the potential suspect ran toward the deputies displaying a weapon, causing them to shoot.

Police are investigating this incident. As of now, there is no word on the condition of the person.

