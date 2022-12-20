Richmond TSA sets new record for retrieving guns at security checkpoints

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration team at Richmond International Airport caught two individuals with loaded guns at the security checkpoints on Sunday, Dec. 18.

This marks the 22nd and 23rd guns caught by TSA this year, setting a new annual record for the number of firearms stopped at the airport’s security checkpoints.

First, TSA officers encountered a Midlothian man with a loaded handgun in their luggage. The gun and ammunition were taken by the police and the man was charged and released with two summonses.

The second stop included a Mechanicville woman who was carrying a loaded handgun with one in the chamber. That gun was also taken by police and the woman was charged, released and issued a summons.

The two incidents were not related however both individuals claimed they forgot they had the guns in their luggage.

“Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on the mission—especially during the busy holiday travel period,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. These individuals now face stiff financial civil penalties. The penalty for carrying a weapon recently increased to a maximum of $15,000. This applies to travelers who attempt to bring a firearm through the checkpoint regardless of their concealed carry permit status. Travelers are only permitted to bring their weapon on a trip if it is packed properly in their checked baggage.”

Passengers are only allowed to travel with guns in checked baggage. All guns must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. The case should also be locked and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

