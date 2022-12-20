Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week

By Shantel Davis
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Working less than five days a week and getting full-time pay is a dream for most people, but for the employees of this Richmond restaurant, that dream is now a reality.

As the height of the pandemic settles down, employers are noticing workers are valuing something more than just coming to work.

”I know that the major pain points for people in this industry is quality of life, “ said Brett Diehl, co-owner of The Cocky Rooster on Main Street.

After figuring this out, The owners of The Cocky Rooster took action and worked on a plan to provide their employees with a better work-life balance.

”His wife actually sent us an article about a 3.5-day work week that Chick-fil-A was doing in Florida, and we’re fans of Chick-fil-A,” said co-owner Luke Phillips. “They know what they’re doing. They do really well, so that inspired us to dig into it.”

After working on the right formula for their business, The Cock Rooster employees are now putting in their full-time hours in just three and a half days.

Recently, businesses are finding it harder to hire or retain employees, and some are trying new measures to combat the worker shortage crisis in our country.

In Virginia, there are only 46 available workers, meaning only 46 people want to get a job in every 100 openings. This puts us in an extreme shortage, especially if we compare it to a state like Maryland, which has 80 available workers to 100 job openings.

As for Brett and Luke, they say since the change, they’ve seen an increase in applicants, and their productivity is even better than before. But what mattered to them the most was how their employees felt about the change.

When asked if he would ever go back to a five-day work week, store manager Wendell Parker says he’s never going back.

“Uh, why would I do that?” Parker said.

The Cocky Rooster says this work model is a permanent fixture in their business, and so far, it’s garnered nothing but success.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police have charged 35-year-old Elton Thompson with second-degree murder and grand...
Henrico man charged with second-degree murder in connection to house fire, killing 2
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
Police identify 3 killed in crash on I-64 in York County
Henrico county has come up with four proposals for residents to review, the survey will close...
Henrico County leaders release online survey to ease Short Pump traffic
State Police are now releasing the names of the three people who died in the crash on I-64...
News to Know for Dec. 19: Victims of deadly I-64 crash identified; 4th District Race; Mostly sunny day

Latest News

Sheriff Irving said she has close to 170 vacancies.
Richmond Sheriff speaks on inmate deaths, staffing issues and polygraph tests
Virginia State Police say a man was fatally shot after deputies attempted to serve him a...
Man dies in Louisa following officer-involved shooting
12 Chesterfield County cars vandalized
12 Chesterfield County cars vandalized
A week after the third death of an inmate inside the Richmond City Jail this year, Sheriff...
Richmond Sheriff speaks on inmate deaths, staffing issues and polygraph tests