Over 30 Henrico school playgrounds need repairs or replacements

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 32 Henrico County Public School playgrounds are in need of repairs and replacements.

Sandston, Seven Pines, Ashe, Laburnum and Longan Elementary are just a few schools needing new playgrounds.

Henrico schools’ Chief of Operations, Lenny Pritchard, says these renovations were put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues.

He says each playground must be replaced every eleven to fifteen years.

“We want to provide the safest environment for our students,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard says the Parent-Teacher Association used to pay the steep price, but now the Henrico Board of Supervisors does.

“Back then, you could purchase playground equipment for something that was manageable for a PTA, but when you’re now looking at each playground set of 150 thousand dollars a piece, that’s hard for any PTA to consume and take on as a responsibility,’ Pritchard said.

Over the summer, Henrico schools requested the board use meal-tax funding for Springfield Park Elementary School playground renovations. That request was denied.

In July, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors voted against a school board request to use the county meals tax to fund school playground replacements.

The reason is that meal tax funding is used for school building renovations and construction, but Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas says there is good news.

“As far as playgrounds are concerned in Henrico County, I want all of the residents to be assured that there is funding in the budget, you will see it in the capital budget, for a playground replacement program,” Vithoulkas said.

Vithoulkas says he will announce the capital improvement plan and what that funding will look like in March next year.

Pritchard says renovations will swing into action and be complete before the next school year.

