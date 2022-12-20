Angel Tree
Officer’s car shot at on Hull Street Road over the weekend

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after one of their vehicles was shot at over the weekend.

On Sunday night around 11, police say an officer was driving on Hull Street Road near Warwick Road when bullets hit the patrol car and shattered one of the windows.

The officer was not hurt, according to officials.

About four minutes later, officers got a call to the intersection of West Carnation Street and Atmore Drive - where a man was hurt in a crash.

Police say that man was the same person who fired at the officer.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

