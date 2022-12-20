News to Know for Dec. 20: 4th District special election primary; Antsemitic & anti-LGBTQ propaganda in Ashland; Short Pump traffic survey

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Tuesday!

Democrats Hold Primary for VA-4 Special Election

Today, Democrats will decide who they want to represent them in the special election for the 4th congressional district seat.

People registered to vote in the 4th district - who are willing to sign a form stating that they’re a Democrat can vote in this primary.

There are four candidates on the ballot, including one who is now planning to file a lawsuit against his own party. The Richmond Times Dispatch is reporting that Tavorise Marks is accusing the party of suppressing voter turnout by holding the primary on a Tuesday.

Marks says this limits the number of voters who could get out and vote. He also claims Democrats are limiting the number of voting sites.

Virginia Democrats wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit.

Voters can show up to one of the eight polling locations with a form of ID between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

This past weekend, Republicans picked Leon Benjamin to represent them in the special election.

Richmond Sheriff Speaks on Staffing Shortage, Deaths in City Jail

Richmond City leaders and residents are voicing concerns over the safety of the city’s jail.

Now a week after the third death this year inside the jail, Sheriff Antionette Irving is addressing the issues.

She says she feels she protects her deputies, but with close to 170 job vacancies she says she could use more help - but feels recent comments from city leaders.

Sheriff Irving says there have only been two major assaults that led to criminal charges this year - along with two in 2021 and two in 2020.

VSP Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisa

Police say it happened on Thacker Road in Mineral Monday afternoon.

Officers were looking to serve a warrant to 35-year-old Michael Cline.

When they tried to arrest him - Cline ran away - and a taser was used on him.

Police say Cline then rushed toward the deputies with a knife and deputies shot and killed him.

Antisemitic & Anti-LGBTQ Propaganda Found in Ashland

The Town of Ashland is responding after several neighborhoods received flyers with antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ messaging over the weekend.

The town issued a statement saying “Hate has no home here in the center of the universe. Safety and a sense of belonging for all in our community - regardless of religion, race, gender identity or sexual orientation is of paramount importance to the Town of Ashland.”

Ashland Police is working with regional partners to determine the scope of these incidents.

Anyone with information or video from home surveillance cameras is asked to contact police at 804-365-6140.

County Leaders Look to Tackle Traffic Congestion in Short Pump

Officials say the area sees around 400 reportable crashes per year - with seven fatalities reported within the last five years.

The county has come up with four proposals for residents to review.

Once changes are voted on, the county would seek approval from VDOT and the Federal Highway Association.

The survey is open until Jan. 2.



Rain is likely Thursday and Friday, and strong winds at the end of the week could impact travel plans - which is why Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days.

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

