Mother, boyfriend charged with child abuse in Spotyslvania 6-year-old’s death

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) -A mother and her boyfriend in Spotsylvania were charged with child abuse after police say they found a 6-year-old dead in her bed Friday.

According to court documents, on Friday, Dec. 16, police were called to a residence on 11117 Sunburst lane in Spotsylvania County.

When authorities arrived, they found a minor curled in her bed, bleeding from the nose and fluid coming from her mouth. The child was pronounced dead at the scene by a rescue squad.

The child’s mother, Cera Harper, who made the 911 call stated that the girl was fine when she put her to bed around 9:45 p.m. Harper also told police that the child does not have any medical history.

Police say Harper and her boyfriend, Johnathan Copenhaven, who lived at the apartment, have a history of domestic violence.

Police also say Copenhaven has a history of drug arrests and has previously been accused of assaulting the minor with proof documented on a cell phone.

Both Copenhaven and Harper were charged with three felonies, including child abuse/ neglect and possession of illicit narcotics.

The couple’s court date has been set for Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 2:30 p.m.

Police say more charges are possible pending an autopsy report.

