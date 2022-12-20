Angel Tree
‘Monica is kind of a legend’: Customers recognized Mechanicsville Burger King employee

By Anthony Antoine
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) -An employee at a Mechanicsville Burger King is positively impacting her community, making everyone feel like royalty at the fast food restaurant.

For over three decades, Monica Hollemon has brought a smile to thousands, and now she’s getting the crown put on her head as the queen of positivity.

Her generational impact is just one reason why one customer wanted to honor Hollemon with NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment below:

