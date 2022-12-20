Man dead following early morning shooting in Henrico, woman charged

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A man is dead, and another was injured following an early morning shooting in Henrico.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, around 1:12 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street for the report of a shooting.

First responders administered aid and took a man and a woman to the hospital for treatment. The man, 39-year-old Jamey Ramon Kidd, later died in the hospital. Medical Examiners will determine the exact cause of death.

29-year-old Jamaika Michele Whitehurst was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, released from the hospital and served one count of second-degree murder. She is currently at Henrico County Jail, being held without bond.

This incident is an active investigation. Anyone with information should call Detective Rosser at 804-501-5247 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

