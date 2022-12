RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Train riders are experiencing heavy delays due to an incident, according to Amtrak.

SERVICE ADVISORY: All services operating through Richmond (RVR) may experience a lengthy delay due to a trespasser incident in the area. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) December 20, 2022

In a statement on Twitter, Amtrak says all services through Richmond may experience lengthy delays due to an incident involving another train.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

