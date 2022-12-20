Angel Tree
GRTC receives $4 million to close rural transit gaps

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is getting $4 million to close transit gaps in rural and suburban areas of Central Virginia.

GRTC plans to use “microtransit,” an on-demand system that allows people to book rides in real-time and get picked up and dropped off in designated areas.

“These parts of our region need more mobility options,” said GRTC Chief Development Officer Adrienne Torres. “They are home to families sharing a single car, retirees wanting to age in place, and others that don’t have the option to make all their trips by single occupancy vehicle and need an alternative means of transportation.”

GRTC says it will help connect riders to parts of Powhatan, Henrico, Chesterfield, New Kent, and Ashland to existing routes.

The pilot program will start in the fall of 2023.

