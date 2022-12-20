Former Chester resident returns library book 37 years later

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of books line the shelves inside the Chester library, but a recent book return nearly four decades in the making is catching the eye of staff members.

“I’ve been in libraries for almost 10 years,” said Dana Bomba, branch manager for the Chester Library. “I always thought, ‘Wow, I wonder what kind of story I’ll have to share’ and I’ve got some really awesome ones about helping people in computer and finding jobs.”

Bomba is adding another story to her collection, a unique tale coming to life off the shelves.

“We received a package in the mail and my team here, they sent me a message to come out, they had something to show me,” she said.

Inside this package from Alameda, California was a copy of Gene Wolfe’s “Book of Days” with a handwritten note inside.

“I borrowed this book in 1985 from the Chester, Virginia library. Here’s my belated return with apologies. Thank you for everything that libraries do for the world,” read Dana Bomba from the postcard left behind in the book.

“I read that and I squealed,” Bomba said in reaction to getting the book return. “I squealed with delight like this is one of those I can’t believe this just happened.”

37 years after the book was taken, it was returned to the Chester Library by former Chester resident and Thomas Dale High School graduate Jeff Atwood.

“We came across this book and I said, ‘Oh gosh this is the book I stole from the library,’” said Atwood. “I was like I should just return this, it would be a nice gesture and say thanks.”

Atwood said he was drawn towards the book for its collection of short stories, which ironically talks about a person stealing from the library in the first short story.

Growing up, Atwood said the library was a safe space for him.

“The library was the place I would go to have all these experiences in my head and read all these amazing things,” he said.

A place turning a page towards a love for books.

“My dad was a big reader,” said Atwood. “We’d read books together and it was kind of like my happy place.”

From Atwood’s note, Bomba could tell he became a long-term library user.

“That was really special to see,” Bomba said. “He was a teenager when he took this out.”

Bomba said Atwood’s book return will start a new chapter.

“The age and the wear on the book, we may not end up putting it back,” she said. “It will probably, likely be a souvenir.”

The book also serves as a bookmark on the impact libraries make on readers of all ages.

“Much of our goal is to make sure people know about libraries,” Bomba said. “I like connecting with people, even if they’re here to visit, so they can go out and check out their own library in their hometown.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.