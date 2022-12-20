Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Forecast: Dry through mid-week, rain starts Thursday

First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday for windy conditions and wind chill values in the single digits
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain likely Thursday and Friday, strong winds Friday and bitter cold Saturday may impact travel plans

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Rain likely, heavy at times. Up to 1/2″ rain total with locally higher amounts possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds at 40mph. Rain is likely during the morning and into the early afternoon. Winds pick up as arctic air arrives, any lingering precipitation could end briefly with flurries or a light snow shower in the early afternoon. Not expecting any accumulation. Gusty winds continue Friday night. We will be watching this closely! Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s and dropping quickly during the afternoon. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Christmas Eve: Bitterly cold wind chills in the single digits during the morning possible. Windy and mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-teens, highs near 30.

Sunday: Christmas Day: Sunny. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police have charged 35-year-old Elton Thompson with second-degree murder and grand...
Henrico man charged with second-degree murder in connection to house fire, killing 2
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
Police identify 3 killed in crash on I-64 in York County
Henrico county has come up with four proposals for residents to review, the survey will close...
Henrico County leaders release online survey to ease Short Pump traffic
State Police are now releasing the names of the three people who died in the crash on I-64...
News to Know for Dec. 19: Victims of deadly I-64 crash identified; 4th District Race; Mostly sunny day

Latest News

Gusty winds up to 40mph as arctic cold front moves through central VA
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds Friday, Very cold Saturday
Forecast: Dry next couple days, rain likely Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Day Friday for windy conditions as an arctic cold front crosses the area.
Monday Forecast: Dry next couple days, rain likely Thursday and Friday
Our current forecast has each morning in the teens and afternoon highs near freezing.
Bitter cold expected for Christmas weekend