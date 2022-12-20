Forecast: Dry through mid-week, rain starts Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain likely Thursday and Friday, strong winds Friday and bitter cold Saturday may impact travel plans

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Rain likely, heavy at times. Up to 1/2″ rain total with locally higher amounts possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds at 40mph. Rain is likely during the morning and into the early afternoon. Winds pick up as arctic air arrives, any lingering precipitation could end briefly with flurries or a light snow shower in the early afternoon. Not expecting any accumulation. Gusty winds continue Friday night. We will be watching this closely! Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s and dropping quickly during the afternoon. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Christmas Eve: Bitterly cold wind chills in the single digits during the morning possible. Windy and mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-teens, highs near 30.

Sunday: Christmas Day: Sunny. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid-30s.

