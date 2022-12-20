Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

CVS, Walgreens limit sales of children’s pain relief medications

The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some...
The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.

Two of the country’s biggest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have responded.

The companies announced Monday they will limit purchases of children’s pain relief products.

Walgreens will allow six over-the-counter purchases, while CVS will allow customers to buy just two pain relief products either online or in person.

CVS says it also is working with its suppliers to meet the demand.

The U.S. is grappling with COVID-19, RSV and the flu. (CNN, POOL, KCAL/KCBS, Johns Hopkins University)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police have charged 35-year-old Elton Thompson with second-degree murder and grand...
Henrico man charged with second-degree murder in connection to house fire, killing 2
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
Police identify 3 killed in crash on I-64 in York County
Henrico county has come up with four proposals for residents to review, the survey will close...
Henrico County leaders release online survey to ease Short Pump traffic
State Police are now releasing the names of the three people who died in the crash on I-64...
News to Know for Dec. 19: Victims of deadly I-64 crash identified; 4th District Race; Mostly sunny day

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial
Jurors got the case Dec. 2 and deliberated for nine days over a span of more than two weeks.
Attorney representing Weinstein accusers reacts to guilty verdict
The Cocky Rooster employees are putting in their full-time hours in just three and a half days.
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
Sheriff Irving said she has close to 170 vacancies.
Richmond Sheriff speaks on inmate deaths, staffing issues and polygraph tests