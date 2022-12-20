City of Richmond set to open third cold weather shelter by week’s end

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond only has two of its four cold weather shelters open, and people are getting turned away because there isn’t enough space for them.

That could change by the end of the week as the city says its third shelter will be ready to open. Commonwealth Catholic Charities operate the space at 1900 Chamberlayne Parkway.

“We are pleased and hopeful that the shelter the CCC shelter will open later this week and will expand its capacity to about 60 beds, and that will be for both men and women,” explained Richmond City Councilor Stephanie Lynch.

The city says a firm opening date has not yet been set. Until that happens, the city only has 100 beds available between its two open shelters. Those two open shelters are RVA Sister’s Keeper for women and children and the United Nations Church for men.

Many people still don’t have a place to stay warm.

“We have mothers sleeping in cars with their babies, we have folks with mental health challenges, we have elderly, or seniors who are living unhoused, and it is absolutely heartbreaking and unacceptable,” said Lynch.

The city’s fourth location, which 5th Street Baptist Church would operate, is still in limbo.

“That one is still working its way through the zoning process, but I know that the city has the goal to get all of these shelters online in the new year,” stated Lynch.

There are other shelters in the city, like the Salvation Army and Caritas, but the problem with those is that there are eligibility requirements these people must meet before being taken in.

