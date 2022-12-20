Angel Tree
4 displaced after early morning house fire in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people are now displaced after a Tuesday morning house fire in Richmond.

Officials say the fire happened on 29th and Nine Mile Road just before 7 a.m.

Two adults and two children were home at the time of the fire. Both kids were able to escape, but crews had to rescue the adults.

Officials say, both adults were taken to the hospital, but one is in critical condition.

According to fire officials, two dogs were also inside the house at the time.

One dog was inside the crate and had to be rescued. However, the kids told fire officials they believed the other dog got out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

