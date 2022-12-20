Angel Tree
3 hurt in two-vehicle crash near Virginia Union University

Richmond Police say the crash happened at the intersection of School Street and Brook Road...
Richmond Police say the crash happened at the intersection of School Street and Brook Road shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Richmond on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police were called to the intersection of School Street and Brook Road - near Virginia Union University - for the report of a crash involving a sedan and an SUV.

Two men inside the sedan and a woman driving the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

