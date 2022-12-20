3 hurt in two-vehicle crash near Virginia Union University

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Richmond on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police were called to the intersection of School Street and Brook Road - near Virginia Union University - for the report of a crash involving a sedan and an SUV.

Two men inside the sedan and a woman driving the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.