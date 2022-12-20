12 Chesterfield County cars vandalized

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are looking for whoever left 12 county vehicles with thousands of dollars of damages.

Police say the suspect flattened multiple car tires and even broke some windshields. Some of the cars were sheriff’s office vehicles and one was even a police car.

This all happened around eight on Sunday night when the suspect damaged the cars and then walked towards the Chesterfield County Central Library.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

