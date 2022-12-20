Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

12 Chesterfield County cars vandalized

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are looking for whoever left 12 county vehicles with thousands of dollars of damages.

Police say the suspect flattened multiple car tires and even broke some windshields. Some of the cars were sheriff’s office vehicles and one was even a police car.

This all happened around eight on Sunday night when the suspect damaged the cars and then walked towards the Chesterfield County Central Library.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police have charged 35-year-old Elton Thompson with second-degree murder and grand...
Henrico man charged with second-degree murder in connection to house fire, killing 2
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
Police identify 3 killed in crash on I-64 in York County
Henrico county has come up with four proposals for residents to review, the survey will close...
Henrico County leaders release online survey to ease Short Pump traffic
State Police are now releasing the names of the three people who died in the crash on I-64...
News to Know for Dec. 19: Victims of deadly I-64 crash identified; 4th District Race; Mostly sunny day

Latest News

Police were conducting their investigation at the Shell gas station on Oaklawn Boulevard near...
Death investigation underway at Hopewell gas station
Richmond City leaders and residents are voicing concerns over the safety of the city’s jail....
News to Know for Dec. 20: 4th District special election primary; Antsemitic & anti-LGBTQ propaganda in Ashland; Short Pump traffic survey
The Cocky Rooster employees are putting in their full-time hours in just three and a half days.
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
Local restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
Local restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week