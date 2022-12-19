Angel Tree
Youngkin announces funding to expand childcare access in SWVA

(John Grinvalds)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that Southwest Virginia will receive a $1.2 million grant to support increased childcare options in the region, according to the governor’s team.

The funding will support the Ready SWVA project, which helps to provide expand access to affordable childcare and strengthen the current network of providers.

“Finding quality, affordable and available childcare options for working families in Virginia has been an enduring challenge,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Expanding access to providers while strengthening the current network is a necessary step in the right direction.”

“Working parents deserve childcare options that are affordable and reliable,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith. “And I was pleased to vote for the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which provides for today’s grant to help fund workforce development resources and expand access to childcare in Southwest Virginia.”

The Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act was signed into law on July 22, 2014. Under the ACT, Title I funds are available to states for the development and support programs that provide job search, education, and training activities for adult, youth, and dislocated workers seeking to gain or improve their employment prospects.

