Virginia State Parks to start the year off with ‘First Day Hike’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Park locations invite visitors to partake in the opportunity to exercise, explore outdoors and connect with nature in a ‘First Day Hike’.

On Jan. 1, 2023 Virginia State Park locations will host a “First Day Hike” event to start off the new year with an outdoor adventure.

Virginia State Parks has numerous ways to help elevate your experience, visitors can hike solo or join in on the fun of ranger-led hikes and activities.

“First Day Hike” will be held on Jan. 1, 2023 at all Virginia State Park locations, parking will be free and visitors will receive a celebratory “First Day Hike” sticker while supplies last.

For more information about “First Day Hike” or to plan your trip click here.

