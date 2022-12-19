Angel Tree
In Virginia, state law hampers zero-fare efforts for Metrobus

Metrobuses operate in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Metrobuses operate in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Virginia transit officials say state law and regulations effectively prohibit the state from eliminating Metrobus fares for riders in the commonwealth, but legislative changes could alter that.

Washington, D.C.’s recent decision to eliminate fares for Metrobus riders starting next summer is part of a growing trend for transit agencies. But although Virginia lawmakers and regional bus services have been active in reducing and removing transit fares, state law could block Virginia from zeroing out its own fares for buses operated by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

That’s because the law sets a 3% cap on the growth of Virginia’s annual payment to WMATA. If the authority’s budget increases the commonwealth’s payments by more than 3% in any given year, the state code directs the Commonwealth Transportation Board to withhold 35% of funding for capital and operating assistance.

Board policy also includes the 3% trigger. Both law and policy note that certain expenditures — such as services, equipment, or facilities required by law or regulation — aren’t included in the calculation of any increases.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

