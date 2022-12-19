VDOT lifts lane closures ahead of the holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT will lift lane closures around the city to help drivers get to their destinations a little easier ahead of the holiday season.

It is anticipated that the busiest travel days of the holiday period will be Thursday, Dec. 22, Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29.

To plan ahead for busy travel during the holidays VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia.

For Christmas, closures will start at noon Friday, Dec. 23 until noon Tuesday, Dec. 27. Closures will also take place for New Year’s starting noon Friday, Dec. 30 until noon Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Motorists are asked to take precautions as semi-permanent work zones may remain in place during this time.

