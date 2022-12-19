Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond declared ‘Runner Friendly Community’ by Road Runners Club of America

In addition to Mayor Stoney and professional runner Keira D’Amato, several other individuals...
In addition to Mayor Stoney and professional runner Keira D’Amato, several other individuals and groups showed support during the application process.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Road Runners Club of America has declared Richmond a runner-friendly community.

Thanks to submissions from Sports Backers and the Richmond Road Runners Club, the city of Richmond will receive a commemorative plaque and be recognized as a runner-friendly community on the RRCA website.

All applicants were required to prove that their community supports running by working with public and private groups that can maintain an infrastructure that allows running to be safe and enjoyable for all.

“Running provides Richmonders with numerous health benefits and the large-scale events we host also provide a positive economic boost to many local businesses. Our beautiful and scenic neighborhoods, along with the James River, serve as the setting for popular events such as the Richmond Marathon and Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, with enthusiastic supporters lining the courses to provide encouragement and motivation for participants,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

Nationally acclaimed professional runner Keira D’Amato agreed with Mayor Stoney writing a letter to RRCA stating that Richmond holds its own as a standout running community.

“The journey of a life in running has taken me around the U.S. and the world, and all the while, Richmond has been home for me and my family. The infrastructure, accessibility, and community support in Richmond provide me with everything I need to train and compete at a high level while staying engaged with the local running community,” D’Amato said.

In addition to the recognition, Richmond will be featured in an RRCA national press release and annual report. Runner-friendly businesses will also receive window decals and full use of the RRCA Runner Friendly Community logo.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
Police identify 3 killed in crash on I-64 in York County
Henrico Police were called to Hope Road around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday
Suspect in Henrico deadly shooting arrested after 4.5 hour standoff
Melinda Greenstreet was arrested on Aug. 24 after investigators suspected her of obtaining...
Woman sentenced for attempting to deliver drugs to Chesterfield County Jail
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
The 4th District GOP held a Party Canvass, selecting a nominee through Ranked Choice Voting.
Republican Party of Virginia announces 4th congressional district canvass winner

Latest News

Living With Cancer During The Holidays
Living With Cancer During The Holidays
Homes across Central Virginia are decked out for the holidays once again in 2022.
2022 Holiday Homes: A guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Queen of Clean: Linen spray
Queen of Clean: Linen spray
Final weekend for 'Sip & Shop' at Stony Point Fashion Park
Final weekend for 'Sip & Shop' at Stony Point Fashion Park