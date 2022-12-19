Richmond declared ‘Runner Friendly Community’ by Road Runners Club of America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Road Runners Club of America has declared Richmond a runner-friendly community.

Thanks to submissions from Sports Backers and the Richmond Road Runners Club, the city of Richmond will receive a commemorative plaque and be recognized as a runner-friendly community on the RRCA website.

All applicants were required to prove that their community supports running by working with public and private groups that can maintain an infrastructure that allows running to be safe and enjoyable for all.

“Running provides Richmonders with numerous health benefits and the large-scale events we host also provide a positive economic boost to many local businesses. Our beautiful and scenic neighborhoods, along with the James River, serve as the setting for popular events such as the Richmond Marathon and Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, with enthusiastic supporters lining the courses to provide encouragement and motivation for participants,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

Nationally acclaimed professional runner Keira D’Amato agreed with Mayor Stoney writing a letter to RRCA stating that Richmond holds its own as a standout running community.

“The journey of a life in running has taken me around the U.S. and the world, and all the while, Richmond has been home for me and my family. The infrastructure, accessibility, and community support in Richmond provide me with everything I need to train and compete at a high level while staying engaged with the local running community,” D’Amato said.

In addition to the recognition, Richmond will be featured in an RRCA national press release and annual report. Runner-friendly businesses will also receive window decals and full use of the RRCA Runner Friendly Community logo.

