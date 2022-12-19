Pending purchase, Richmond conservancy group eyes Mayo Island restoration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since 1983, there’s been a lot of talk about making Mayo Island in Richmond open and accessible to the public.

The 14.9 acre site is now under contract and pending purchase by Capital Region Land Conservancy.

“It is not a gift of land. It is actually a purchase,” said Parker Agelasto, Capital Region Land Conservancy Executive Director.

Parker Agelasto is the conservancy’s executive director. He says they are paying fair market value for the land, which was once listed at a whopping $19 million. However, he can’t say more than that.

Monday morning, Agelasto gave NBC12 a walking tour of the island, tip to tip, with a unique look past the buildings, cars and trash that currently line the more familiar part of the island, that busy bridge over the James River.

“Restoring the hydrology is very important and bringing back a lot of the natural habitat that would support the wildlife particularly in the water,” said Agelasto.

Agelasto says other restoration aspects include removing 8 acres of asphalt, allowing the land to absorb more water, and adding more trees to the land.

Once that work is done, then the group can focus on bringing back public access with trails and other potential ideas to make the area a destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

“Where you could see bicycle vendors. You could see those could rent out canoes, kayaks and fishing polls. A place where people can come recreate and not necessarily have to own the equipment,” said Agelasto.

The group hopes to close on the real estate deal early next year. As for when changes can happen here, that also depends on the replacement of the Mayo Bridge.

You can find out more about the conservancy and its fundraising efforts here.

