News to Know for Dec. 19: Victims of deadly I-64 crash identified; 4th District Race; Mostly sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to kick off the work week!

Victims of Deadly I-64 Bus Crash Identified

State Police are now releasing the names of the three people who died in the crash on I-64 involving a bus and tractor-trailer Friday morning.

They’re 25-year-old Xavier Evans, 19-year-old Montia Bouie, and 21-year-old Johntae Russel.

Police say the victims were not driving either of the vehicles - but they were not wearing seatbelts.

State Police say alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash, and troopers expect more updates on the investigation later this week.

4th District Race Heats Up

The race is on to determine who will be on the ballot in February’s special election for the 4th congressional district seat.

Leon Benjamin secured the Republican nomination Saturday, and Democrats are set to vote on their candidates tomorrow.

If you need a ride to the polls tomorrow, GRTC buses will get you to the Richmond locations.

Route 20 and 14 will take you to Diversity Thrift on northside. While routes 1 and 3 will take you to Dogtown Dance Theater.

Jan. 6 Committee Finalizes Criminal Referral Plan for Trump

January 6 committee expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Fmr. President Trump. (CNN, POOL, DOJ, JANUARY 6TH SELECT COMMITTEE)

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its final public hearing today.

The committee plans to refer former President Donald Trump on multiple charges criminally.

Those charges include obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, and inciting or assisting an insurrection.

The historic move comes after an 18-month-long investigation. But, while the Trump referral is historical, it doesn’t mandate any action.

It remains up to the Justice Department to decide whether or not to charge Trump and anyone else the committee might refer.

The committee is expected to vote today to urge the DOJ to pursue criminal charges against the former president.

Members plan to release their final report to the public on Wednesday.

Tributes Continue to Pour in After Broadnax Police Chief is Killed

Tributes continue pouring in for the late Broadnax Police Chief Joe Carey.

The Commonwealth has lost a law enforcement hero, who was dedicated to his community, profession, & his family.



Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey will be missed by all who knew & loved him.



Suzanne & I are praying for the Brodnax community & his family during this difficult time. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) December 17, 2022

Governor Glenn Youngkin released a statement on Twitter saying that Carey was a law enforcement hero who dedicated his life to his community, profession, and his family.

Carey was removing a dog from the road on Route 58 Friday night when he was hit and killed by a truck.

Since then, law enforcement, state leaders, and more have been reflecting on his legacy.

Henrico Fire Offers Holiday Safety Tips

As the temperature continues to drop and the holiday season pushes on, firefighters want to remind you about some important safety tips.

Many of the decorations you put up can become a fire hazard if you’re not careful - like your Christmas tree.

A dried-out tree can easily catch fire if it hasn’t been watered and is near heat sources.

Light can also cause problems, especially if with extension cords or connecting multiple fixtures to the same circuit.

How’s the Weather?

Today will be a mostly sunny day, with clouds coming this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

However, Artic air will arrive by the holiday weekend - making for a very cold Christmas Eve & Day.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.