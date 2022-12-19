‘It’s a huge loss’: Community mourns after Brodnax police chief dies in accident

BRODNAX, Va. (WWBT) - Overwhelming grief is on full display in a small southern Virginia town.

Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died after he was hit by a truck Friday night. Now the community is in mourning just days before Christmas.

“Everyone just cannot believe this. They cannot believe this at all,” Jessie Mottert said. She works at the local gas station and spent lots of time with Chief Carey. “There’s definitely a hole now in the community,” Mottert said.

“Brodnax is a quiet, peaceful town, and we don’t have a lot of trouble, and Joe made sure of that. We were all safe here with Joe,” Brodnax resident Angela Forester said. “It’s a huge loss, a very huge loss.”

Chief Carey died after being hit by a Ford F-150 Friday night as he attempted to remove a dog’s body from the road. He is survived by his wife, five children and several grandchildren.

“The saddest part of it all was this was a dog that he had been feeding, he had been looking after for the last three weeks prior,” Mottert said.

She adds that Chief Carey had a soft spot for animals and was trying to find the stray a forever home.

Mottert also says chatting with Officer Joe was a part of her daily routine.

“For me, he was more of a grandfather figure. He would come in every single day,” she said.

Even those that didn’t know him personally brought balloons to a memorial site to honor him.

“I always see him traveling the road here in his car. He’s either sitting here or at the store or on the road,” Shemeka Lassiter said. “He always seemed like he had a smile on his face, so I brought the balloons for the smile.”

It’s the smile from Chief Carey that both strangers and loved ones will miss most.

“I’m used to seeing him,” Lassiter said. “I’m not going to be able to see him no more, so it just hurt my heart a little bit.”

Now, a sign near the site of the accident reads “Slow Down for Joe,” a warning to be mindful of the ones that serve and protect you.

Virginia State Police say the pick-up truck driver could not avoid hitting Carey.

VSP also says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Visitation is set for 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Wood Funeral Service.

The funeral service will be held at either 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Thursday at Mecklenburg County High School Auditorium, according to Brodnax’s Mayor.

In addition, a candlelight vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Brodnax.

