Henrico man charged with second-degree murder in connection to house fire, killing 2

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police and Fire are continuing their investigation into a house fire that left two people dead last week.

On Dec. 15 just before 2:30 a.m., crews responded to a home on the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane - located off Mechanicsville Turnpike for a reported fire.

According to police and fire officials, they found Gail Katrina Thompson, 61, dead inside the home. Florence C. Thompson, 89, was taken to VCU Medical Center where she later died.

On the afternoon of Dec. 15, Henrico Police said they were notified by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina about an incident that happened in their jurisdiction.

The sheriff’s office charged Elton Thompson, 35, of Henrico with breaking and entering into a commercial business.

Then, according to Henrico Police, detectives went to North Carolina to interview Elton Thompson about the fire. Police have now charged him with second-degree murder and grand larceny of a vehicle.

Elton Thompson remains in custody in a Wilson County Jail.

Fire officials are working to determine what started the fire. Meanwhile, the State’s Office of the Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death for both victims.

