Henrico County leaders release online survey to ease Short Pump traffic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders are looking to tackle traffic congestion in the Short Pump area through a new online survey fueled by concerning public safety data.

According to Henrico’s Deputy County Manager Steve Yob, Short Pump averages around 1,600 calls for service each year, about 400 reportable crashes per year, and nearly 100 personal injury crashes per year.

“I’ve been stuck in traffic out there, as probably has everyone else around here, and we need to find a solution to that,” Yob said.

Yob says there have also been seven fatalities within the last five years.

“That is a lot. We don’t want to discourage people from going to Short Pump to use the shopping opportunities, to have businesses located there, or to eat in restaurants because they’re concerned with the volume of congestion and the safety hazards,” Yob said.

The county has come up with four proposals for residents to review.

Option number one would be to make no changes at all.

Option number two would be to take out the merge between the interstate 64 ramps and add a sidewalk.

Option three includes building a new interchange where I-64 and North Gayton Road meet.

The final and fourth option is combining both of the previous proposals. “We would like to understand what folks think about that,” Yob said.

Yob also says if the county moves forward in reconstructing traffic patterns, it would take time to put the project in gear.

“We have to get approval from not only VDOT but also from the federal highway administration, so we’re still in the process of working through that.”

The online survey closes on January 2nd, 2023. It can be found here.

