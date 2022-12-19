Forecast: Dry next few days, rain likely leading up to Chrismas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert to a chilly rain Thursday and Friday. Arctic air arrives by the holiday weekend!

Monday: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds this afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Rain likely. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Rain likely, winds pick up. As arctic air arrives, any lingering precipitation could end briefly with a few flurries or a light snow shower in the afternoon and evening. Not expecting any accumulation. We will be watching this closely! Lows in the low 40s, highs near 50. Temperatures drop quickly in the afternoon. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Christmas Eve: Frigid and windy. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs near 30.

Sunday: Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the low 30s.

