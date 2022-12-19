First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we approach the holiday weekend, all eyes will be on the end of the work week.

Thursday remains all rain during the day and into the evening. Up to 1/2″ rain total will be possible with locally higher amounts.

Friday, however, will start as rain. As temperatures quickly drop during the day with an arctic cold front, any lingering precipitation could briefly change to light snow showers or flurries.

Gusty winds up to 40mph as arctic cold front moves through central VA (NBC12)

While we aren’t expecting any accumulation, the winds are really going to pick up. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are likely through the day Friday into the evening and overnight.

Secure any loose Christmas decorations you may have, so you won’t have to search for them in your neighbor’s yard Saturday. With the windy conditions arriving Friday, that should dry things up quickly, so we aren’t looking at any icing concerns. The arctic front will also usher in VERY cold air on Saturday and Christmas Day.

Temperatures will be in the teens during the mornings and struggling to reach 30° (NBC12)

Lows will be in the teens. Factor in the wind Saturday morning, and it will be VERY cold. Stay warm!

The record low temperature for Christmas Eve is 6° set back in 1983. The record low-temperature Christmas Day is 3° set back in 1983.

We’ll keep you updated as we approach the end of the week!

