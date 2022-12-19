DMV Select Office opens in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has unveiled a new DMV Select Office in Richmond.

It’s located at 929 Myers Street in Scott’s Addition.

DMV says this office will be open for walk-in services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will support nearby customer service centers, according to DMV.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.