DMV Select Office opens in Scott’s Addition
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has unveiled a new DMV Select Office in Richmond.
It’s located at 929 Myers Street in Scott’s Addition.
DMV says this office will be open for walk-in services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will support nearby customer service centers, according to DMV.
