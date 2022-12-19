Crews rescue driver after car crashes through fence near Boushall Middle School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond, crews had to cut out a windshield to get a driver out of a car after it crashed through a chain link fence early Sunday morning.

The Richmond Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the crash happened on Hopkins Road near Boushall Middle School around 3 a.m.

When crews arrived, they had to stabilize the SUV before they could get to pull out the driver.

That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There’s no word on what caused the crash or if there will be any charges.

