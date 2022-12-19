Angel Tree
Crews rescue driver after car crashes through fence near Boushall Middle School

The driver suffered minor injuries
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond, crews had to cut out a windshield to get a driver out of a car after it crashed through a chain link fence early Sunday morning.

The Richmond Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the crash happened on Hopkins Road near Boushall Middle School around 3 a.m.

When crews arrived, they had to stabilize the SUV before they could get to pull out the driver.

That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There’s no word on what caused the crash or if there will be any charges.

