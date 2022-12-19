Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say

An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.
An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.(NCMEC)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe.

The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated kidnapping once he is taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
Police identify 3 killed in crash on I-64 in York County
Henrico Police were called to Hope Road around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday
Suspect in Henrico deadly shooting arrested after 4.5 hour standoff
Melinda Greenstreet was arrested on Aug. 24 after investigators suspected her of obtaining...
Woman sentenced for attempting to deliver drugs to Chesterfield County Jail
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
The 4th District GOP held a Party Canvass, selecting a nominee through Ranked Choice Voting.
Republican Party of Virginia announces 4th congressional district canvass winner

Latest News

"Light defeated darkness. It will be the same this time,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Ukraine's leader extends Hanukkah greetings
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter poll closes; users vote in favor of Musk exit as CEO
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
State Police are now releasing the names of the three people who died in the crash on I-64...
News to Know for Dec. 19: Victims of deadly I-64 crash identified; 4th District Race; Mostly sunny day