Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Agents seize zebra, giraffe bones from woman flying back from Kenya

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the zebra and giraffe bones during her trip to Kenya and brought them home as keepsakes.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Authorities at Washington Dulles International Airport seized zebra and giraffe bones that a traveler brought back to the U.S. from Kenya last month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the zebra and giraffe bones during her trip to Kenya and brought them home as keepsakes.

Officials discovered them in her bags during a secondary search on Nov. 10.

Customs officials say possession of the bones violate parts of U.S. law, and bones can potentially expose people, pets and agriculture industries to serious diseases.

The woman was not charged.

Customs authorities say during a typical day, agents across the U.S. seize a few thousand “prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts and soil” items.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
Police identify 3 killed in crash on I-64 in York County
Henrico Police were called to Hope Road around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday
Suspect in Henrico deadly shooting arrested after 4.5 hour standoff
Melinda Greenstreet was arrested on Aug. 24 after investigators suspected her of obtaining...
Woman sentenced for attempting to deliver drugs to Chesterfield County Jail
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
The 4th District GOP held a Party Canvass, selecting a nominee through Ranked Choice Voting.
Republican Party of Virginia announces 4th congressional district canvass winner

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
Approximately 10,000 migrants could be waiting across the border from the Rio Grande Valley for...
State of emergency: Texas mayor warns migrant influx "will be incredible."
Firefighters said the woman lived alone and that there were no smoke detectors inside of the...
73-year-old woman dies in fire in home with no electricity, family says
FILE - Louisiana’s Secretary of State announced he's banning TikTok on all devices issued by...
TikTok banned on Louisiana’s Department of State devices
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Condo resident killed 5 at Toronto-area building