7-year-old Chesterfield boy designs home holiday light display

Caiden Portz’s family helped him turn his vision of Christmas lights into reality after he left the hospital for his spinal surgeries
Caiden Portz put together his design for "Christmas by Caiden" light display.
Caiden Portz put together his design for "Christmas by Caiden" light display.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Within the Harpers Mill neighborhood in Chesterfield, holiday lights fill the night sky to ring in the holiday season, including a light display from the Portz family.

The "Christmas by Caiden" display.
The "Christmas by Caiden" display.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

String lights illuminate the home as part of a design created by 7-year-old Caiden Portz.

“Caiden is very into Christmas lights. The whole display is actually his doing,” said Laura Portz, Caiden’s mother. “I guess it was last year that he became interested in doing Christmas lights.”

The design for "Christmas by Caiden."
The design for "Christmas by Caiden."(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

On a piece of paper, Caiden drew the elements he wanted as part of the Christmas light display around his home and wrote up a list of items he needed to make it happen.

Caiden’s parents moved forward with his vision to make this season of joy special following Caiden’s stay at a Delaware hospital this year.

After Caiden was born, Laura Portz said he was diagnosed with congenital scoliosis.

“This is a congenital spine condition that he has that is very rare,” she said. “So we had to travel up and down the east coast looking for the best doctors for him.”

In September, Caiden went to a Delaware hospital for a few weeks for spinal surgeries.

“There was a lot of complications, and he had a really long recovery, even once we got home,” said Laura Portz.

When Caiden returned home in October, his parents wanted to make sure his Christmas was one he wouldn’t forget.

“We decided to go all out for him and let him have his Christmas plans come to life,” she said.

Caiden Portz takes a tour of his Christmas light display.
Caiden Portz takes a tour of his Christmas light display.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Taking the items on his list and the sketch he made, Caiden worked with his parents to make his light display come to life.

“He was the one out here with Charles, planning where all the decorations were going to go and telling him where he wanted everything,” he said.

Charles Portz, Caiden’s father, said his son has always been into Christmas, and this light display holds special moments of the childhood memories he made with his family.

“Growing up, my father used to spend a lot of time throughout the year preparing for the holidays,” he said. “Seeing that kind of tradition pass on to the generations is really kind of cool.”

As the lights twinkle with holiday cheer, Laura is thankful they were able to bring Caiden’s wish to life.

“All the work that we put into it is all worth it when we see how much joy it all brings him,” she said. “I hope that people driving around seeing it that it brings them joy as well.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

