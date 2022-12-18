Suspect in Henrico deadly shooting arrested after 4.5 hour standoff

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man wanted in connection to a deadly September shooting in Henrico was arrested Saturday after a 4.5 hour standoff with police.

Officers say they were called to the home on Hope Road around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a domestic-related incident. No one was hurt in that case. However, as officers investigated, they discovered 27-year-old Kelvin Johnson was involved.

Police say Johnson barricaded himself inside the home with a young child. Hours later, police were able to get him to come out peacefully. The child was not hurt.

Johnson now faces charges including second-degree murder and abduction.

Henrico Police are asking anyone who may have more information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

