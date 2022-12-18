Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert to a chilly rain possible Thursday and Friday. *Could* end as light snow showers Friday evening. Lots of time to watch this forecast closely. Check back for updates!

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Northwest winds 5-10mph with gusts 15-20mph. Highs in the mid-40s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Rain likely. Watching this closely! Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Rain possible and breezy. As arctic air arrives, any lingering precipitation could end as light snow showers in the evening. We will be watching this closely! Lows in the low to mid-30s, highs in the low 50s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Christmas Eve: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the low 30s.

FIRST ALERT: Cold & dry Christmas Day! Lows in the middle teens, highs in the low to mid-30s.

