Police identify 3 killed in crash on I-64 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hurt during a crash on Interstate 64 in York County involving a tractor-trailer and what appears to be a party bus early Friday morning.

The crash happened on eastbound I-64 at mile marker 241 around 1:48 a.m. when the bus merged into the tractor-trailer’s path, police said Friday afternoon. The tractor-trailer then ran off the left side of the interstate, continued into the median and struck an embankment.

The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning. (WWBT)

“The driver and 20 passengers aboard the bus were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor to non-life-threatening injuries,” Virginia State Police said in a news release. “Three additional bus passengers died at the scene.”

Those passengers, now identified as 25-year-old Xavier Raquan Evans, 21-year-old Johntay Kaalib Russel and 19-year-old Montia Bouie were transported to the Medical Examiner Office for an autopsy.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators spent several hours on the scene collecting evidence and clearing debris.

According to WVEC, relatives say all three victims were on a bus of friends coming back from a trip to Richmond to celebrate one young man’s musical dreams.

The crash impacted traffic along this stretch of Interstate 64 for several hours. Around 11:30 a.m., eastbound lanes of I-64 in this area reopened for traffic.

Charges are pending in consultation with the York County Commonwealth’s Attorney. No other details have been released about this, including who will be charged and what offenses they’ll face.

