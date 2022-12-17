Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mostly sunny and brisk this weekend, winter coats are recommended now through next weekend

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds gusting up to 20 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds gusting to at least 20 mph. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers are likely and a wintry mix is possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

Friday: A chance of freezing rain and snow showers. This is still too far out for a confident forecast, a lot could change over the next week. We will be watching closely! Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: An arctic blast Friday means temperatures could get colder going into Christmas Day! At this point, lows are expected to be in the teens with highs in the low 30s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

