Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond nears the top of naughty list for the most aggressive holiday drivers

The findings were compiled using data from the GasBuddy app.
The findings were compiled using data from the GasBuddy app.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond has been declared one of the top 10 cities to have the most aggressive drivers during the holiday season, according to a new survey.

The holidays are typically known to be a cheerful and giving season. However, with hectic schedules and last-minute shopping, drivers can become aggressive on the roads.

“The holidays can bring out both the best and worst of us, trying to run around to get everything done and prepared before the holidays, coupled with high prices and increased traffic, we see shorter fuses on the road and more stress contribute to wasting money,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to the Gasbuddy.com survey, Richmond ranks No. 6 with the most aggressive drivers during the holidays.

Classified as quick acceleration, hard braking and speeding, Tucson, Arizona, was ranked the city with the most aggressive driving and Portland, Oregon, was ranked as the city with the least.

The findings were compiled using data from the GasBuddy app, which assesses drivers’ habits to map out where poor driving occurred. GasBuddy was able to examine thousands of drivers in the top 50 metropolitan areas noting all events of fast acceleration, hard braking and speeding.

“In addition to the safety element, driving aggressively and rushing around bites into consumer wallets by reducing fuel efficiency. As 2022 has brought some of the highest gas prices ever seen, taking a deep breath and slowing down while driving can improve drivers’ gas mileage up to 25%, meaning safe drivers will have extra savings on hand to spend during the holiday season,” said De Haan

Motorists can opt-in to GasBuddy’s Drives feature in the GasBuddy app to determine how safe they are on the road.

For a look at the entire nice or naughty holiday drivers list click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
3 dead, 22 hurt in crash on I-64 in York County
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died in a crash on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police chief dies in crash in southern Virginia
High temperatures could be below freezing at the end of next week.
Weather pattern turns bitterly cold for Christmas weekend
The move-over law applies to any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with flashing red,...
Postal inspectors remind drivers to move over for mail truck drivers

Latest News

Candidates who wish to seek the opportunity are welcome to apply up until Thursday, Dec. 22
Date set for 24th house district special election
There is a traffic alert.
Northbound lanes of I-95 reopen following early morning tractor trailer crash
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died in a crash on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police chief dies in crash in southern Virginia
The sign sits off of Atlee Station Road in Hanover County.
Hanover family looking for answers after baby Jesus stolen from display