Richmond nears the top of naughty list for the most aggressive holiday drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond has been declared one of the top 10 cities to have the most aggressive drivers during the holiday season, according to a new survey.

The holidays are typically known to be a cheerful and giving season. However, with hectic schedules and last-minute shopping, drivers can become aggressive on the roads.

“The holidays can bring out both the best and worst of us, trying to run around to get everything done and prepared before the holidays, coupled with high prices and increased traffic, we see shorter fuses on the road and more stress contribute to wasting money,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to the Gasbuddy.com survey, Richmond ranks No. 6 with the most aggressive drivers during the holidays.

Classified as quick acceleration, hard braking and speeding, Tucson, Arizona, was ranked the city with the most aggressive driving and Portland, Oregon, was ranked as the city with the least.

The findings were compiled using data from the GasBuddy app, which assesses drivers’ habits to map out where poor driving occurred. GasBuddy was able to examine thousands of drivers in the top 50 metropolitan areas noting all events of fast acceleration, hard braking and speeding.

“In addition to the safety element, driving aggressively and rushing around bites into consumer wallets by reducing fuel efficiency. As 2022 has brought some of the highest gas prices ever seen, taking a deep breath and slowing down while driving can improve drivers’ gas mileage up to 25%, meaning safe drivers will have extra savings on hand to spend during the holiday season,” said De Haan

Motorists can opt-in to GasBuddy’s Drives feature in the GasBuddy app to determine how safe they are on the road.

For a look at the entire nice or naughty holiday drivers list click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.