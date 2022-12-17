Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Republican Party of Virginia announces 4th congressional district canvass winner

The 4th District GOP held a Party Canvass, selecting a nominee through Ranked Choice Voting.
The 4th District GOP held a Party Canvass, selecting a nominee through Ranked Choice Voting.(WDBJ)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 4th District GOP held a Party Canvass On Saturday, December 17 to select a nominee for the 4th District Special Election on February 23rd.

Voters were asked to participate by ranking candidates in order of their preference.

Richmond native, Pastor and U.S. Navy Veteran Leon Benjamin was successful in gaining the most votes making him the Republican nominee for the 4th District Special Election.

The Republican Party of Virginia will work with Leon to defeat the Democratic opponent in the special election in February.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
3 dead, 22 hurt in crash on I-64 in York County
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died in a crash on Friday, Dec. 16.
Police chief dies in crash in southern Virginia
High temperatures could be below freezing at the end of next week.
Weather pattern turns bitterly cold for Christmas weekend
The move-over law applies to any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with flashing red,...
Postal inspectors remind drivers to move over for mail truck drivers

Latest News

Candidates who wish to seek the opportunity are welcome to apply up until Thursday, Dec. 22
Date set for 24th house district special election
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order that bans "certain Chinese-owned mobile phone...
Youngkin bans TikTok on state devices
Gov. Youngkin bans TikTok on state devices
Youngkin bans TikTok from state devices
Pay bump is coming for people living on social security