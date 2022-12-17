Republican Party of Virginia announces 4th congressional district canvass winner

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 4th District GOP held a Party Canvass On Saturday, December 17 to select a nominee for the 4th District Special Election on February 23rd.

Voters were asked to participate by ranking candidates in order of their preference.

Richmond native, Pastor and U.S. Navy Veteran Leon Benjamin was successful in gaining the most votes making him the Republican nominee for the 4th District Special Election.

The Republican Party of Virginia will work with Leon to defeat the Democratic opponent in the special election in February.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.