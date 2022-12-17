Angel Tree
Police chief dies in crash in southern Virginia

Joe Carey died after being struck by a tractor-trailer near the border of Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRODNAX, Va. (WWBT) - The police chief of the town of Brodnax died in a crash on U.S. 58 on Friday night.

The South Hill Enterprise - the local newspaper in the area - confirms that Joe Carey died after being struck by a vehicle near the border of Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties.

He was attempting to remove a dog from the road when he was hit, the South Hill Enterprise said.

Virginia State Police say Carey was returning to his vehicle on the side of the road when a Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling eastbound was unable to avoid striking Carey.

“Highly regarded for his public safety professionalism and experience, Joe was a genuine friend to so many of us,” Brodnax Mayor Don Duggar said in a statement released by Virginia State Police. “He truly loved his job and worked hard to make a difference while protecting and serving our town.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported that the crash closed all lanes of U.S. 58.

“Joe was no stranger to law enforcement officers around southern Virginia as he served his chosen badge for many decades,” the South Boston Police Department said in a Facebook post. “No matter the issue, Joe always offered his help and showed how much he cared for the people of his community.”

“Please keep the people of Brodnax in your thoughts and prayers and the officers and dispatch,” the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department said.

Duggar said that Carey, 66, is survived by his wife, four sons, a daughter, and several grandchildren.

“I ask that you keep his family and colleagues with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Duggar said.

